Property Management Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Overview, Growth, Regional Outlook, Top Companies and Future Insights by 2025

Property management solutions and associated services empower property managers and allied individuals to manage and maintain property-related operations efficiently and cost-effectively, thus, boosting the market growth. Increasing demand for SaaS model of property management and the evolving trend of workplace mobility are driving the overall growth of Property Management market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Yardi, Oracle, SAP, Hitachi Vantara, and Others.

Budget constraints for technological solutions can be considered as one of the restraining factors for the growth of Property Management market. However, Integration of BIM with property management solutions can create opportunities for the Property Management market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global property management market as the region is witnessing advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies in real estate projects.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as most end-users and enterprises opt for the cloud deployment as it is scalable and cost-effective.

