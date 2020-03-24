Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2020: In-depth Analysis including Growth Factors & Key Players

Programmatic Display Advertising Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Facebook, Google (Doubleclick), Alibaba, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tencent, AppNexus, Amazon, JD.com, Yahoo, Verizon Communications, eBay, Booking, Expedia, MediaMath, Baidu, Rakuten, Rocket Fuel, The Trade Desk, Adroll, Sina ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Programmatic Display Advertising Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Programmatic Display Advertising industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Programmatic Display Advertising Market: Programmatic display advertising helps automate the decision-making process of media buying by targeting specific audiences and demographics.

Programmatic ads are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, and is expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Real Time Bidding

☯ Private Marketplace

☯ Automated Guaranteed

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ E-commerce Ads

☯ Travel Ads

☯ Game Ads

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Programmatic Display Advertising market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

