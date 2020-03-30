PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP MARKET SIZE, STATUS SEGMENTATION, DEMAND, GROWTH, TREND, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2027

Product stewardship also refers to as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is an environmental management strategy. It is an act defining the designer, producer, or seller to take responsibility regarding the minimization of the safety, health, environmental, as well as social impacts of a product and its packaging across all lifecycle stages, along with maximizing economic benefits. In this process, the enormous responsibility is on the entity with the utmost ability to affect the complete lifecycle environmental impacts of the product; in most cases, it is the manufacturer of the product.The rising awareness for ensuring the safety and health of employees, environment protection, as well as government regulations among organizations is the key factor propelling the growth of product stewardship market. Since it is a concept recognized as producer responsibility, the manufacturers are accountable for their products’ shelf-life. Manufacturers are focusing on organic packaging owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Such awareness among people has augmented the popularity of product stewardship market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global product stewardship market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The product stewardship market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global product stewardship market is segmented on the basis of component and organization size. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The services segment is further sub-segmented into business consulting and advisory services; audit, assessment and regulatory compliance services; deployment and implementation services; and training and support services. The organization size segment of product stewardship market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs.

The report analyzes factors affecting the product stewardship market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the product stewardship market in these regions.