Product Lifecycle Management Market Comprehensive Analysis and Business Opportunities during 2017– 2026 | Oracle, Advantech, Accenture, Dell Technologies, SAP S.E., IBM

The Global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market is accounted for $1743.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5205.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Product Lifecycle Management Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Product Lifecycle Management Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Product Lifecycle Management across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are: Oracle Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Accenture, Dell Technologies Inc., SAP S.E., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., PTC Inc., Gerber Scientific, Inc., Infor, Centric Software, Selerant Corporation and Atos SE.

Deployment Types Covered:

– Cloud

– Enterprise

– Software as a Service (SaaS)

Technologies Covered:

– Artwork & Labeling

– Simulation & Test

– Formula Design and Management

– Application Lifecycle Management

– Computer Aided Design (CAD)/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)/Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

– Laboratory Information Management

– Product Data Management (PDM)/Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM)/Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

– Internet of Things (iOT) (Consumer and Industrial)

– Digital Manufacturing/Plant Simulation

– Electronic Computer-aided Design Software (ECAD)/Electronic Design Automation (EDA)

– Rapid Application Development (RAD)

– Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM)

End Users Covered:

– Retail

– Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

– Consumer Packaged Goods

– Consumer Goods

