Product Information Management Market – Growth, Technology Advancements, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2026)

The Product Information Management Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Product Information Management Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Product Information Management Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Product Information Management Market was valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 31.90 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Global Major Players in Product Information Management Market are:

SAP, IBM, Oracle, Informatica, Riversand Technologies, Stibo Systems, ADAM Software, Agility Multichannel, Inriver, Pimcore, and Other.

– Jan 2019 – Unbxd launched a new AI-powered product information management solution. The product provides a faster product-to-market time by automating and centralizing the process behind the generation of product content and experiences.

– Feb 2019 – Akeneo, a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, announced the launch of Akeneo PIM Version 3.0 and its new AI-based product library, Franklin, at the Akeneo PIM Summit, the global gathering of Akeneo customers and partners in Paris, France.

Most important types of Product Information Management covered in this report are:

Single domain

Multi-domain.

Most widely used downstream fields of Product Information Management market covered in this report are:

BFSI

Government

IT and telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Media and entertainment

Others.

Geographically, the global Product Information Management market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the Product Information Management market from 2018 to 2023. Asia-pacific (APAC) offers potential growth opportunities, as companies in the APAC region are turning toward multi-domain PIM software providers to offer a high degree of services in terms of quality, performance, and capacity.

E-commerce to Drive the Market Growth

– The adoption of product information management(PIM) is booming in e-commerce industry. The growing focus on enhancing customer experience and the adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics tools are some of the major factors owing to the growth of solutions in the e-commerce sector.

– Traditional PIM approaches usually relies on point to point integration in online platform, an approach in which applications and systems are connected through a one-to-one relationship, but now large amount of data is generated for which API-led connectivity in PIM is made to handle from inventory to order history systems.

– A strong PIM solution centralizes and syncs product data across the entire technology stack allowing back-office and marketing teams to manage, merchandise and market everywhere customers want to shop. A PIM working with an ERP and e-commerce platform will improve both back-end and front-end workflows.

– PIM software performs function by supplier onboarding tools to increase information quality and eliminate errors and maintain customer ratings, reviews, comments and behavior in online platform, where retailer can use them in other areas of the retail business.

– IBM InfoSphere is a robust solution designed to give retailers and businesses the real-time data they need to make strategic decisions. It offers data aggregation and syndication, collaborative workflows, auditing, reporting, flexible data modeling and hundreds of other helpful features, which help to increase the online sales effectively.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Product Information Management Market

– Changing Product Information Management market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Product Information Management Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Product Information Management market.

