Procurement Outsourcing Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Procurement Outsourcing market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5500 million by 2024, from US$ 2820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Procurement Outsourcing business, shared in Chapter 3.

Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2757599

Cost reduction is the top priority for CPOs as they look to sustain business growth in a slowing market.

Demand for impactful procurement continues to run high, both in terms of managing cost as well as unleashing the potential of the supply market to differentiate business performance. However the traditional constraints of manpower, expertise, and policy driven process are inhibiting.

Cycle times need to be shorter, insight needs to be richer and more agile, and performance needs to be more transparent and efficient.

Whether it’s cognitive analytics to redefine scenario analysis, crowdsourcing to improve reach and creativity, or mobile analytics to unlock real-time performance management, the potential for these digital solutions to transform the procurement value proposition is considerable. Digital solutions should be embraced by CPOs and harnessed to greatly improve the function’s accuracy, speed of execution, and relevance to the greatest business challenges.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Procurement Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Procurement Outsourcing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

CPG and Retail

BFSI Sector

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Accenture

GEP

Infosys

Capgemini

Genpact

TCS

Xchanging

WNS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Procurement Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Procurement Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Procurement Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Procurement Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Procurement Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-procurement-outsourcing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Direct Procurement

2.2.2 Indirect Procurement

2.3 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Procurement Outsourcing Segment by Application

2.4.1 CPG and Retail

2.4.2 BFSI Sector

2.5 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Procurement Outsourcing by Players

3.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Procurement Outsourcing by Regions

4.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Procurement Outsourcing by Countries

7.2 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Accenture

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.2.3 Accenture Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Accenture News

11.3 GEP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.3.3 GEP Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GEP News

11.4 Infosys

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.4.3 Infosys Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Infosys News

11.5 Capgemini

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.5.3 Capgemini Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Capgemini News

11.6 Genpact

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.6.3 Genpact Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Genpact News

11.7 TCS

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.7.3 TCS Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 TCS News

11.8 Xchanging

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.8.3 Xchanging Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Xchanging News

11.9 WNS

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Procurement Outsourcing Product Offered

11.9.3 WNS Procurement Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 WNS News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2757599

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155