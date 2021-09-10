Procalcitonin Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Application, Growth Prospects, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

The Global Procalcitonin Market 2020-2026 Industry Increase in the number of surgical procedures due to rising the prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the market. However, advancements in technology such as robotic surgeries might restrain the market in the forecast period. Procalcitonin is a substance produced by many types of cells in the body, often in response to bacterial infections but also in response to tissue injury. The level of procalcitonin in the blood can increase significantly in systemic bacterial infections and sepsis. This test measures the level of procalcitonin in the blood.

The key players profiled in the market Thermo Fisher, Roche Diagnostics, BioMerieux, HyTest, Lumigenex, ProSpec, Vazyme Biotech., Gethin Biotech, Kitgen., Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical.

The global Procalcitonin market is primarily segmented based on different product type, application, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, market is segmented into procalcitonin antigens, procalcitonin antibody and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented into examination, surgery and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic clinics and research centers. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

Procalcitonin Antigen

Procalcitonin Antibody

Others.

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Examination

Others

On the basis of end-user, the market is split into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

Research Centers

Others.

