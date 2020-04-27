Probiotics Market 2019 Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025

Global Probiotics Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand during 2019-2025. One of the major factor expected to drive the market in upcoming years is strong demand for healthy products among consumers, for instance probiotics. In addition, probiotics is an important portion of functional foods & beverages and also well-recognized for better gut functionality as well as boosting immunity boost.

Furthermore, rising demand for probiotic dietary supplements as well as nutritive supplements for animals is expected to fuel the growth of probiotic market in forthcoming years. Moreover, probiotics not only enable better immunity to digestive health but also has other benefits like providing better oral health, skin health, feminine health, weight control & diabetes, sport endurance, cognitive health and cardiovascular health. Similarly, fermented beauty products rich in nutrients as well as other elements, including antioxidants, probiotics and vitamins are further spurring the probiotics market growth. On the other hand, stringent regulations by government plus certain technological hurdles are some major factors that are expected to restraint the market growth in upcoming years.

The global market of probiotic has been segmented by different packaging types, distribution channels, forms and geography. Further packaging type segment has been bifurcated into blisters, containers, bottles, sachets, droppers, stick packs and others. Container sector of the segment is expected to lead the market with significant highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Likewise, form segment of the global probiotics market has been sub-segmented into liquid as well as dry. Dry sub-division has further been categorized as capsules, tablets/ caplets, powder/ granules and chewables. Additionally, dry segment is probable to rule the market over forecast spell because of the accessibility of superior product variants coupled with rising product offerings in powder/granule forms. Also, distribution channel of the Probiotics market across the globe is sub-divided into pharmacies/ drugstores, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, specialty stores and online sales.

Geographically, the market has been divided into several key regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe regions are likely to govern the global probiotic market with highest value share over the forecast spell trailed by Asia Pacific region. Moreover, Asia pacific region is anticipated to become one of the most prominent market by the end of 2025 owing to growing product penetration as well as increasing awareness as a result of promotional events.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of global Probiotics market include BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont Inc., Probi AB, Nestlé S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Lallemand Inc. Pfizer Inc., Probiotics International Limited, PharmaCare Laboratories, SymbioPharm GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group and others.

Key segments of the global Probiotics market include:

Packaging Type Segment

Blisters

Bottles

Containers

Sachets

Stick Packs

Droppers

Others

Form Segment

Dry

Liquid

Distribution Channel Segment

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Geographical Segment

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

