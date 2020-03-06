Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market 2020 to 2025 Growth, Demand and Supply Analysis | BioGaia, Probi AB, Winclove, Probiotics International Ltd

This report on the global Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Research Report 2019 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

According to this study, over the next five years the Probiotic Dietary Supplement market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4286 million by 2025, from $ 3151.8 million in 2019.

Key Players:

BioGaia, Probi AB, Winclove, Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin), i-Health, UAS Labs, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

– The market is driven by robust demand for health-based products among consumers, especially the younger generation. Probiotics are part of functional foods and beverages and are known for improving gut functionality, along with other benefits, including immunity boost, among other factors.

– Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming a popular product due to the associated health benefits. These supplements are commonly available in tablet, capsule, powder, and liquid forms.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market

Owing to the enormous health benefits associated with the probiotic dietary supplements, the market is growing at an exponential pace of development on the global stage. Additionally, health awareness and gut-related disorders have prompted the growth of probiotic supplements in the daily diet of individuals. Moreover, the sector is driven in a major way by the demand directed from the supplements, in nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Probiotics have emerged as a potential functional food & beverage. Furthermore, convenient incorporation of probiotic micro-organism into dietary food and beverage products to gain various health benefits is also one of the main drivers in the development of probiotic dietary supplements market.

Europe Holds the Major Share in Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Europe dominated the global market for probiotic dietary supplements, with around one-third of the market share. Strong consumer awareness regarding probiotics usage, easy availability, and the presence of major industry manufacturers and their focus toward product innovation are expected to play a key role in the rapid growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing probiotic supplement market due to its high population growth, rapid urbanization, and awareness about the nutritional benefits of dietary supplements are contributing to the growth of this market.

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Segment by Type covers:

Powder Stick Pack

Capsule

Tablet

Probiotic Drops

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Segmented by Applications:

Pharmacy

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Hospitals and Clinics

Direct Sales

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

