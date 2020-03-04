Probe Card Market (2020-2025) : By Top Players (MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Feinmetall), By Regions, By Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape

In the industry, FormFactor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Probe Card Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Probe Card Market Report are:

FormFactor, Micronics Japan (MJC), Technoprobe S.p.A., Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Feinmetall, Synergie Cad Probe, Advantest, Will Technology, TSE, TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

Probe Card technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Probe Card Market analysis report has recently added by Research which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Probe Card Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Probe Card Market Scenario:

Demand for probe cards should grow consistently due to the need of high-end assembly for applications such as network/communication equipment, smartphone chips, high-end GPUs, CMOS and wearable device memory, and demands for SiP assembly for fingerprint recognition by Apple and non-Apple manufacturers. IC assembly and testing companies should be the ones to benefit from this development, for they are most directly related to the use of probe cards.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Probe Card, including Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card and MEMS Probe Card. And Vertical Probe Card is the main type for Probe Card, and the Vertical Probe Card reached a sales volume of approximately 48510 K PIN in 2017, with 36.83% of global sales volume. The development of probe cards synchronizes with the development of IC industry. For example, 3D IC, Chip Scale Package (CSP), Flip Chip Package, Multi Chip Module (MCM), KGD (Known Good Die), Cooper Pillar Package, Drawing Chip and high-frequency testing demand are all dependent on various probe card testing technologies.

