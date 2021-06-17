Privileged Identity Management Market is expected to reach US$ 16,331.6 Mn by 2027: Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Centrify, BeyondTrust Corporation, Cyberark

The global privileged identity management market accounted to US$ 1496.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16331.6 Mn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic privileged identity management market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Factors such as penetration of internet users, increasing popularity of mobile services across various sectors such as BFSI and Government, and growing digitization have a profound influence over the penetration of the privileged identity management market during the past few years.

Government of various countries is taking initiatives for the implementation of regulations for data protection and privacy. For instance, the European Union introduced GDPR was introduced to improve the protection of European data rights and also standardize the process of safeguarding these rights. However, GDPR is not the sole data privacy regulation that the internationally operating organizations need to obligate by. There are various data privacy regulations that have emerged as a result of GDPR. For instance, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of 2018, the policy was similar to that of EU – GDPR and was passed in September, 2018. Although the changes are anticipated to take place before its enactment in the year 2020. Having such a dynamic regulatory landscape, the organizations are avidly looking for tools and solutions that would enable them to assess their readiness for the upcoming norms and regulations.

Some of the key players included in the global privileged identity management market are Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Centrify, BeyondTrust Corporation, Cyberark, and One Identity LLC among others.

The vendors catering to the needs of the businesses across the globe are therefore focusing upon developing the tools that would allow the companies to assess their compliance. In the coming years, the jurisdictions across the globe are expected to create new requirements for data protection and companies would raise their demand to leverage a comprehensive, mature compliance solution that would integrate with existing security, IT and marketing investments. This is expected to positively impact the privileged identity management market growth in the coming years.

With the increasing need for seamless connectivity between the corporate network and the employees, employs use personal devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access the company’s database and confidential information. The increasing adoption of bring your own device has led to the increased access and storage of critical information, which has further increased the need for data protection. The rising employee mobility has led to the increased use of mobile devices. These devices are not generally secured, and it’s easy for hackers to access to mobile devices and gain unauthorized access to corporate networks, which may lead to fraudulent activities and misuse of corporate and business-critical data.

The report segments the global privileged identity management market as follows:

Global Privileged Identity Management Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Global Privileged Identity Management Market – By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Privileged Identity Management Market – By End-user

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Others

