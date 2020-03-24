Private Helicopter MRO Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

New Report on “Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

Private Helicopter MRO is the performance of tasks required to ensure the continuing airworthiness of an aircraft or aircraft part, including overhaul, inspection, replacement, defect rectification, and the embodiment of modifications, compliance with airworthiness directives and repair.

In 2018, the global Private Helicopter MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus Helicopters

Leonardo S.p.A

Turbomeca (Safran)

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Bell Helicopter

Sikorsky Aircraft

MTU Maintenance

Pratt & Whitney

Heli-One

StandardAero

Honeywell Aerospace

RUAG Aviation

Robinson Helicopter

Russian Helicopter

Mid-Canada Mod Center

Transwest Helicopters

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Field Maintenance

Component Depot Maintenance

Airframe Depot Maintenance

Engine Depot Maintenance

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Private Helicopter MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Private Helicopter MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

