Private Company Launches Historic Stimulus Package for Small Businesses

Small Business Marketing Stimulus Package

DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR MATCHING

This is a time for us to come together. And, we stand beside you.

In response to COVID-19’s economic impacts, Iconic Genius is implementing a 100% match marketing stimulus program for locally-owned American businesses.

Iconic Genius can help you and your business get the word out quickly about your products, services, and announcements at a minimal cost.

Effective immediately, businesses can apply for assistance with marketing or advertising on our website or by email at [email protected]

This program matches dollar-for-dollar any advertising investment. We can provide your business with marketing for as little as $50 per week.

For example, if you invest $100 in social media marketing, you’ll get $200 worth of services in email or Google marketing. Invest $500 and get $1000 worth of services. There is no limit to the match until further notice.

As is with any marketing, we recommend frequency week-to-week. All of our services are built with that in mind.

We will determine the strategies that are best for you and for your budget. No strings attached!

Email [email protected] now and we will get back to you. Be sure to mention you are interested in the marketing stimulus program.

PRESS CONTACT

James Marques

732-527-9282

[email protected]

IconicGenius.com