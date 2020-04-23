Privacy Filters Market Global Markets, End-Users and Competitors(2020-2025) : 3M Company, Akamai Technologies, Targus Inc., Tech Armor

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Privacy Filters including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Privacy Filters investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Privacy Filters Market was valued at USD 430.32 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1134.77 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.54% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Privacy filters may not have been at the top of the list in terms of demand when it comes to office accessories. However, as managers/supervisors begin to understand the security and health advantages that it presents, it is expected to become an essential tool that ensures a healthy workforce environment.

Privacy screens allow data on a screen to be shielded from the gaze of others in an uncontrolled environment, which can range anywhere from an office to a hotel lobby. The prevalence of mobile working and peoples increased ability to do so mean it is imperative to take a responsible attitude toward protecting on-screen data. Various industries according to their application and features can be catered by using privacy filters.

Top Leading Manufactures-

3M Company, Akamai Technologies, Targus Inc., Tech Armor, EPHY Privacy (Advance Services & Solutions Ltd), DMC Co. Ltd, Fellowes Brands, V7 (Ingram Micro Inc.)

Market Scenario

Rising Data Privacy and Security Concerns is the Driving Force for the Privacy Filters Market

– In the current working culture where the electronic devices have become a critical part of work, it has become easier than ever to view private, sensitive, and confidential information in open offices and mobile workspaces. It has thus become essential to safeguard the workspace and block unwanted views.

– In the domain of finance, customer data is the most critical resource and protecting it is crucial to risk areas for the financial sector including visual hacking.

– Healthcare sector manages sensitive patient information. It is essential to ensure privacy protection in hospitals, clinics, and medical practices.

– Further, the increase in online exams replacing the traditional paper-based exams highlights the growing issues this sector faces with protection on-screen information.

– Moreover, people should use the privacy filter in forms of anti-virus, safeguards, etc. that can prevent data theft and data breaches.

– As organizations across the world are increasingly following the GDPR guidelines, they are focussing more on data privacy concerns which will positively impact the market growth. For instance, according to Cisco data privacy survey of around 3200 security professionals in 18 countries states that majority of them implement GDPR rules.

North America to Have Significant Market Share

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – 3M entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide. Acelity is a leading global medical technology company focused on advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications marketed under the KCI brand.

– February 2019 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group have established a joint venture, the Global Open Network, Inc. and announced their plans to offer a new blockchain-based online payment network enabling next-generation transaction security, scale, and responsiveness.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Privacy Filters Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

