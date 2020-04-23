Print Equipment Market Global Industry Status, Demand and Competitive Insights: Mark Andy Inc., BOBST, KOMORI Corporation (2020-2025)

Global Print Equipment Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview-

The print equipment market was valued at USD 22.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The process that has seen the biggest number of improvements in recent years is sheetfed offset litho. Innovations by the leading Western and Japanese manufacturers have transformed the technology, to a great extent. Sheetfed offset litho printers are increasingly carrying out simultaneous printing of groups of jobs by setting them up side-by-side across a large-format press. This printing process trend is expected to drive the market in future period.

The global printing market is gaining momentum due to technological advancements such as digital enhancements of equipment, evolving software tools and automation in printing. Rising demand for packaged goods means that packaging and label printing are two of the few growth sectors in print demand and other end users supporting the growth are the publication and other commercial segments.

Market By Top Companies:

Mark Andy Inc., BOBST, KOMORI Corporation, Windmoller & Holscher, Barry-Wehmiller, Landa Corporation, SPG Prints, Rotatek Printing Machinery, Comexi Group, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Industry Research Coverage

Offset Printing Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– The offset printing press process is used in all kinds of printing from the high, medium and low range for the varied range of applications. For many small and medium-sized printing companies, the 50 x 70 cm format is the ideal fit for their product range, especially for commercial and packaging print.

– Many packaging printers in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics segment in particular use the 50 x 70 format, which offers benefits for small folding carton sizes and a high level of embellishments, as well as short runs. However, some companies are upgrading the new design to enhance its user-friendliness. For instance, in Aug 2019, Heidelberg launches a new ergonomic design for its Speedmaster XL 75 and CX 75 offset presses to modernized the new concept design.

– For instance, in Nov 2019, New Heidelberg Versafire and Prinect Digital Frontend Version 2020 introduced flexible application options, particularly in conjunction with offset printing, where the sheets can be pre-printed in offset and then at the desired position added to the digital prints. This makes a fully flexible hybrid production of digital and offset possible and the advantages of both printing processes can be optimally exploited.

– In Japan, the production value of offset printing shows high growth year to year. Japan Printing and Graphics provides high quality, offset printing with many different styles and finishes to meet its business needs. Moreover, various firms of Japan are expanding their business by enhancing network distribution for product to improve the technology. For instance, in Jan 2019, on the eve of the PrintPack India 2019 exhibition, Provin, a distributor of equipment for offset press, held a press conference where they gave a demo of Miyakoshi (printing machinery firm of Japan) Intermittent narrow web offset press MLP-13C 5 color with two flexo units.

Market Recent Updates-

– April 2019 – HP announced the new HP Stitch S series, a portfolio of digital textile printers which can deliver fast, precise color-matching, alongside efficient, simplified processes. It is HPs latest innovation is designed to accelerate commercial digital print adoption.

– Nov 2019 – CEAD, a Netherlands-based provider of large-scale, composite 3D printing, and Siemens are expanding on existing collaboration and will be jointly presenting their latest development of AM Flexbot. The new AM Flexbot is controlled by Siemens technology. It integrates Sinumerik CNC with Run MyRobot/Direct Control as well as a Comau robot arm and CEADs single screw extruder unit. The hybrid machine, with both additive and CNC components, can build parts up and achieve higher precision by milling the print down to its final dimensions..

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Print Equipment Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Print Equipment (2020-2025)

─Global Print Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Print Equipment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Print Equipment Market Analysis by Application

─Global Print Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Print Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Print Equipment Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Print Equipment report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Print Equipment product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

