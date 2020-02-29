Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market – Insights on Upcoming Trends 2025

The global Primary Care POC Diagnostics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Primary Care POC Diagnostics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Primary Care POC Diagnostics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Primary Care POC Diagnostics across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

ADI/American Diagnostica

Agilent Technologies

Alere/Biosite/Inverness

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Diagnocure

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Diamedix

Polymedco

Qiagen

Roche

SDIX

Sequenom

Siemens

Sienco

Sysmex

Takara Bio

ThermoFisher

Tosoh

Wako

Zycare/Alere

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac

Coagulation

Fertility

Segment by Application

Pharmacy & Retail Clinics

Physician Office

Urgent Care Clinics

Non-practice Clinics

Cardiac Markers

The Primary Care POC Diagnostics market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

