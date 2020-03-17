Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

Ashland

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller

3M

DOW Corning

Arkema Group

Sika AG

Scapa Group

Additional Companies

tesa SE

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Chemistry

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

EVA

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Radiation

Segment by Application

Packaging

Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

Others



