Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like Henkel AG & Company KGAA, The DOW Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 8.99 billion by 2025, from USD 16.40 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026

Scope of the report

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing use of PSAs in tapes and labels

Growing use of PSAs in buildings and construction

High demand for PSAs in Asia-Pacific

Product innovation and growth in flexible packaging

Wide acceptance due to ease of adaptability of PSAs

Rise in raw material prices

Stringent government regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emission

Market Segmentation: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

The global pressure sensitive adhesive market is segmented based on chemistry, technology, application, end-user, and geographical segments.

Based on chemistry, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is segmented into acrylic PSA, rubber PSA, silicone PSA, EVA PSA and others. The acrylic PSA is further sub segmented into water-based acrylic PSA and solvent-based acrylic PSA. The rubber PSA is further sub segmented into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. The others segment is sub segmented into polyurethanes, hybrid PSAS and hydrophilic PSA.

On the basis of technology, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is classified into Water-based PSA, solvent-based PSA, hot melt PSA, and radiation PSA. The water based PSA is further sub segmented into one-component water-based PSA and two-component water-based PSA. The solvent based PSA is further sub segmented into one-component solvent-based PSA and two-component solvent-based PSA. The radiation PSA is further sub segmented into UV-cured PSA and electronic beam-cured PSA.

On the basis of application, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is classified into tapes, labels, graphics PSA and others. The tapes segment is further sub segmented into tapes and coating. The tape is further segmented specialty tapes and commodity PSA tapes. The coating is further sub segmented into single coated PSA tapes, double coated PSA tapes, reinforced PSA tapes and unsupported PSA tapes. The labels is further sub segmented into permanent labels, peelable labels, ultra-peelable labels, freezer or frost fix labels, high tack labels, specialty label. The graphics PSA is further segmented into signage, vehicle wraps, emblems & logos, floors, carpets & mats and films.

On the basis of End-Use Industry, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is classified into packaging, electronics, electrical & telecommunication, automotive & transportation, building & construction, medical & healthcare and others. The medical and healthcare segment is further sub segmented into medical devices, skin contact and hygiene. The other segment is further sub segmented into consumer goods, renewable energy (solar energy & wind energy), industrial assembly and paper & printing industry

Based on geography, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

The global pressure sensitive adhesive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pressure sensitive adhesive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Summary of the report

Table of Content:

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

