Pressure Pipe Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2026 | Duraline, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Northern Pipe

Pressure Pipe Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Pressure Pipe market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Pressure Pipe Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Pressure Pipe market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Pressure Pipe Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Duraline, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Northern Pipe, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Sandvik Materials, SKF, Jiaxing JCC Piping, Cresline Plastic Pipe Co . Conceptual analysis of the Pressure Pipe Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Pressure Pipe market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Pressure Pipe industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Pressure Pipe market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Pressure Pipe market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Pressure Pipe market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Pressure Pipe market:

Key players:

Duraline, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Northern Pipe, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Sandvik Materials, SKF, Jiaxing JCC Piping, Cresline Plastic Pipe Co

By the product type:

Iron Pipe

Steel Pipe

Concrete Pipe

By the end users/application:

Oil and Gas

Utility

Construction

Machinery

Other

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

✒ Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

✒ Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

✒ Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

✒ Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

✒ Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

✒ Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

✒ Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

✒ Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

✒ Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

✒ Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Pressure Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pressure Pipe

1.2 Pressure Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Iron Pipe

1.2.3 Steel Pipe

1.2.4 Concrete Pipe

1.3 Pressure Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pressure Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Utility

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Pressure Pipe Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size

1.4.1 Global Pressure Pipe Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pressure Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pressure Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pressure Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pressure Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pressure Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pressure Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pressure Pipe Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pressure Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pressure Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pressure Pipe Production

3.4.1 North America Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pressure Pipe Production

3.5.1 Europe Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pressure Pipe Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pressure Pipe Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Pressure Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Pressure Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Pressure Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Pressure Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Pressure Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Pressure Pipe Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Pressure Pipe Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Pressure Pipe Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pressure Pipe Business

7.1 Duraline

7.1.1 Duraline Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Duraline Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Vinidex Pty Ltd

7.2.1 Vinidex Pty Ltd Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Vinidex Pty Ltd Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Northern Pipe

7.3.1 Northern Pipe Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Northern Pipe Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

7.4.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sandvik Materials

7.5.1 Sandvik Materials Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sandvik Materials Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SKF

7.6.1 SKF Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SKF Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Jiaxing JCC Piping

7.7.1 Jiaxing JCC Piping Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Jiaxing JCC Piping Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co

7.8.1 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co Pressure Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Pressure Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pressure Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pressure Pipe

8.4 Pressure Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Pressure Pipe Distributors List

9.3 Pressure Pipe Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Pressure Pipe Market Forecast

11.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Pressure Pipe Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Pressure Pipe Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Pressure Pipe Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

