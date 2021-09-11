Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Manufacturers, Growth Driver, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Analysis Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the markets are enhanced productivity and increase sales by adopting automated solutions. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud. Also, due to increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics.

The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is primarily segmented based on type, by software system, by application, by end user, and region.

Prescriptive analytics is another branch of advanced analytics, dedicated to obtaining the best course of action for a presented situation. Predictive analytics is the practice of extracting information from existing data. It helps users determine and understand the buying patterns of customers, and predict future trends for an organization.

The Scope of global prescriptive and predictive analytics market includes by Type (Behavioral Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Talent Analytics, Collection Analytics, Others), by Software System (Customer Relationship Management, Decision Support Systems, Fraud Detection Systems, Data-Mining, Performance Management Systems, Risk Assessment and Management Systems), by Application (Finance, Marketing & Sales, Manufacturing, Operations Management, Supply-Chain Management, Human Resource), by End User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, IT & Telecom, Social Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import and export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Global, regional, by type, software system, application, and by end user wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, by type, software system, application, and end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Software Engineers

Developers

