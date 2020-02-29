Prepreg Market Size, Top Players & Forecast Report to 2026

Prepreg Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising of market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country market in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the prepreg market include Axiom Materials, Composite Resources Inc., Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Isola Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., Park Eletrochemical Corp., Renegade Materials Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay and Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for high-performance fibre based composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end-user industries. Besides this, the automotive sector is probably witnessing the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usages of lightweight and high-performance materials. Apart from this, advantages of corrosion resistance, higher strength-to-weight ratio, lower maintenance, and a longer lifecycle than other traditional materials, like aluminum and steel are additional factors contributing to market growth. Growth of key end-use industries, such as aerospace and wind energy is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global prepreg market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of prepreg.

Market Segmentation

The entire prepreg market has been sub-categorized into type of fiber reinforcement, type of resin, manufacturing process, and industry. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type Of Fiber Reinforcement

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

By Type Of Resin

Thermoplastics

Thermoset Plastics

By Manufacturing Process

Hot melt

Solvent Dip

By Industry

Aerospace and Defence

Automobile

Construction

Sports

Electronics

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for prepreg market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

