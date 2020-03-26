Premium Luggage Market 2019 By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2024

The global Premium Luggage market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Premium Luggage market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Premium Luggage market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Premium Luggage market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Premium Luggage market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Premium Luggage market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Premium Luggage market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Victorinox
Samsonite
American Tourister
Briggs & Riley
Hartmann
Delsey
Rimowa
Kipling
Brics
Lipault
Genius Pack
Tumi
Globe-Trotter
Smythson
Arlo Skye
Valextra
Louis Vuitton
MontBlanc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
General Trolley Bags
Hard Luggage Trolley Bags
Segment by Application
Casual Luggage Bag
Travel Luggage Bag
Business Luggage Bag
