Predictive Maintenance Market by Vertical (Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Predictive Maintenance Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Predictive Maintenance Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Predictive Maintenance Market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=911924

The Global Predictive Maintenance Market size to grow from US$ 3.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 10.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.8% during 2019–2024.This report spread across 144 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with 45 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Predictive Maintenance Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

GE (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Hitachi (Japan)

PTC (US)

Software AG (Germany)

SAS (US)

TIBCO (US)

C3 IoT (US)

Uptake (US)

Softweb Solutions (US)

Asystom (France)

Ecolibrium Energy (India)

Fiix (Canada)

OPEX Group (UK)

Dingo (Australia)

Sigma Industrial Precision (Spain)

“The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The predictive maintenance market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient predictive maintenance service help organizations develop a connected environment by integrating predictive maintenance solution with their existing IT infrastructure.

“The energy and utilities segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The predictive maintenance market by vertical has been segmented into government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, health and life sciences and others (agriculture, telecom, media, and retail). The energy and utilities segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automated of power-usage analytics applications.

Make Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=911924

“Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, andJapan,increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape of Predictive Maintenance Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionaries

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

5.3 Dynamic Companies

5.4 Starting Blocks

6 Strength of Product Portfolio (Startups)

7 Business Strategy Excellence (Startups)

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=911924

Research coverage:

The report segments the global predictive maintenance market by component, solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, and region.The predictive maintenance market by vertical is divided into government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, health and life sciences and others (agriculture, telecom, media, and retail) categories. The component segment comprises solutions and services.