Precision Livestock Farming Market: Know More About The Years Ahead | CAGR: 10.1%

Precision livestock farming is the advanced technologies which made possible by monitoring each individual animal or by statistical analysis. It allows farmers to constantly monitor as well as sustain livestock operations namely feeding, health, and milking. In August 2017, according to an article published by Open Access Government, more than 60 billion animals are slaughtered every year for food production. Ease of livestock management, greater sustainability and higher productivity, augmented animal welfare, as well as government investments in precision livestock farming projects fillers are likely to be a prime driver of the global precision livestock farming market.

the Global Precision Livestock Farming market is expected to see growth rate of 10.1% and may see market size of USD5.61 Billion by 2024.

Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Antelliq (France), Dairy Master (Ireland), Afimilk (Israel), BouMatic (United States), Fancom B.V. (Netherlands), Fullwood Paco Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Waikato Milking System (New Zealand)

Market Drivers

Growing Preference for Protein-Based Diet Globally

Increasing Usage of Big Data in Livestock Monitoring

Market Trend

Technology Advancement in Precision livestock farming

Restraints

Stringent Safety Regulation regarding Animals in Stock Farming

Opportunities

Growing Number of Dairy Farms across the world

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others

Challenges

Continuous Monitoring of Animal Health within the Big Groups of Animals

Increasing Usage of Precision Livestock Farming is Foremost to Health Issues in Livestock

Precision Livestock Farming MARKET SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. Expect at least one Y-o-Y market move of 10% or more by 2026

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule, but the Global Precision Livestock Farming market ran higher without posting any declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

2. The Precision Livestock Farming Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type (Precision Feeding Systems, Precision Milking Robots {Single-Stall Unit, Multi stall Unit}, Stable and FMS), Application (Swine, Ruminant, Poultry, Others), Functional Process (Climate Control, Water Usage, Feed Dosage, Weight Estimates, Animal Behavior), Hardware (Camera, Milking Robots, Sensors {Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Motion Sensor, Others}, Microphones)

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

3. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition: An Unsold Story

Negotiations between the 2-largest global economies will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Precision Livestock Farming Market still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

