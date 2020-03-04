Precision Forestry Market Research, Application, Type and Future Growth Scenario

The Precision Forestry Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Precision Forestry market.

Precision forestry is the activity of planning, conducting forest management activities and operations to improve wood product quality, reduce waste, increases profit, and maintain the quality of the environment. The increasing technological concern and the rising importance of environment standards raise demand for the precision forestry market. Precision forestry is capable of transforming the forestry industry by making it more economical and efficient that propels the growth of precision forestry market.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in Precision Forestry Market are: Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Ecolog, Komatsu Forest, Ponsse, Rottne, Sampo Rosenlew, Tigercat, Topcon Positioning Systems, Treemetrics.

The growing adoption of fire detection techniques and automated CTL based technologies. Additionally, the rapid development in harvesting management, silviculture and fire management is raising the demand for the precision forestry market. However, high cost and inadequate awareness about precision forestry are the major restraint for the growth of the precision forestry market. Increasing forestry operations, advance monitoring and surveillance technologies, and increasing government support to adopt the latest forestry techniques are the major factor that is expected to boost the demand for the precision forestry market.

The global precision forestry market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and offering. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as CTL, geospatial, fire detection. On the basis of application the market is segmented silviculture and fire management, harvesting management, inventory and logistics management. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software, services.

