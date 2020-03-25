Prebiotics Industry 2025-Production, Regional Analysis, Market Share and Forecast

The U.S. Prebiotics market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Prebiotics are high fiber foods which are intended for improving the balance of microorganisms in the body.

The key factors that boost the market growth are the growing demand for supplements owing to the rise in health trend. In addition, the rising cultivation of prebiotic natural herbs in European countries further drives the market growth.

However, the scarcity of mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS) ingredient and the cost associated with raw materials are expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the marketing and advertising of prebiotics in untapped economies will create profitable opportunities for various companies in the market.

The Prebiotics market is segmented into ingredients, application and region. Based on insulin the market is segmented into Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS), Insulin, Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS) and others.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories, BENEO-Orafti SA, Bright Food (Group) Corporation Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Friesland Campina Domo, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Parmalat S.p.A and Roquette Freres.

