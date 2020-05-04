Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market 2020 Strategies: Dominant Players are Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, zuChem Inc., Biosynth Carbosynth, ELICITYL SA, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, zuChem Inc., Biosynth Carbosynth, ELICITYL SA, Dextra Laboratories Limited, Glycom A/S, Tereos, Ingredion Incorporated, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Südzucker AG, Cargill, Incorporated., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Royal Cosun, COSUCRA, New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corporation Limited, Dana Dairy Group, Glycosyn LLC, DUPONT and other domestic and global players.

Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 1,761.92 million by 2027. Increasing demand of the infant formulas sue to rising infant population is driving factor for the market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market

Prebiotics are the rich source of nutrition which is given to infants for their healthy growth. The various prebiotics like human milk oligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides (GOS), fructooligosaccharides (FOS), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) and others improves the digestive system as well as immune system in the infants. Heathy immune system helps infants to increase their physical strengths as well as memory growth. It acts as a substitute for the mother milk as even mother milk is failing to meet the nutritional requirements which increased importance of prebiotics in global market.

Growing number of prebiotics based infant formula products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Rise in the number of preterm babies is accelerating the consumption of prebiotics for infant formula products which drives the market. For instance, in 2018, U.S. witnessed rise in the count of premature babies such as it reached to 9.9 percent for year 2017 from the 9.6 in year 2015. Increasing number of preterm babies in a developed nation like U.S. is augmenting the additional nutritional demand for infant which drives the market growth.

Global Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market Scope and Market Size

Prebiotics for infant formula market is segmented on the basis of type, source, grade, form, product type and infant age. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into human milk oligosaccharides (HMOS), galactooligosaccharides (GOS), fructooligosaccharides (FOS), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), polydextrose (PDX), lactulose (LOS), and inulin. The HMOs prebiotics in infant formula plays a major role in the health development of the preterm or premature babies by providing additional nutrition as well as immense care as compared to healthy born babies. The rising number of preterm babies in developing nations is creating huge demand for nutritional product.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bacteria, algae, fungi, plants & vegetables and others. Plants & vegetables are dominating the market as it offers taste advantages over other sources namely algae, fungi, bacteria and others. The inulin, fructooligosaccharides and other type of prebiotics are sourced from the plants and are used as an alternative sweetener in adult food. Similarly it is used for infant formulas to offer sweetness in end products.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into inorganic and organic. Inorganic prebiotics for infant formula is dominating the market due to the prebiotics itself is considered to be costly or non-affordable products for low income or mid-level income customer base due to which extra price of organic products will result in dominance of inorganic prebiotics for infant formula in the market.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. Powder is dominating the market as the production cost of powder form derived prebiotics is comparatively very less over liquid form which gives a competitive advantage for this segment in the market. The manufacturers are trying to offer liquid form prebiotics for formulas due to its easy concentration but increasing price of final products makes it less demandable over powder form.

On the basis product type, the market is segmented into standard formula, special formula, follow up formula and toddler formula. The standard formula dominating the market as the standard formulations are required by the infants at age of 0-12 months due to the requirement of high nutritional composition to fulfil the demand of mother’s milk owing to growth of standard formula preferences. The follow up and special formulas are required after 7 months or 12 months of age due to which the standards formula has major importance for infants having age of 0-12 months.

Prebiotics for infant formula Market Country Level Analysis

Prebiotics for infant formula market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by type, source, grade, form, product type and infant age as referenced above.

The countries covered in the prebiotics for infant formula market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Austria, Russia, Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania, Norway and Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Country Level Analysis, By Product Type

North America dominates the prebiotics for infant formula market as the U.S. is leader in prebiotics for infant formula manufacturing and major leaders are generating revenue from U.S. due to high investment and awareness towards the consumption of prebiotics among infants in the U.S. For instance, In in August, 2018, COSUCRA expanded their business by forming new production plant to meet the emerging demand from North America market.

The new facility is formed to increase the production with investment of USD 38.50 million. The new production facility has automation solution to increase the production as well as storage capacity. Through this the company enhanced their offering for the countries like such as the U.S. and Canada as there is a huge demand for the products.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. The Japan is leading the growth of Asia-Pacific market due to major adoption of prebiotics in infant formula as well as major sale of ready to drink formulas. While the Germany is dominating the Europe market as the rising infant population with increase number of preterm babies is driving the growth for prebiotics in Europe market.

High Demand of Prebiotics for Infant Formula in Developed Nation

Prebiotics for infant formula market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in prebiotics for infant formula industry with prebiotics for infant formula sales, components sales, impact of technological development in prebiotics for infant formula and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the prebiotics for infant formula market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market Share Analysis

Prebiotics for infant formula market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global prebiotics for infant formula market.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global prebiotics for infant formula market.

For instance,

In October 2019, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. formed partnership with United Dairymen of Arizona (UDA) for early life nutrition product development. Company is increasing their production capacity to produce nutritional products for early nutritional market. Through this company increased their production capacity which increased their product availability for the customers.

In August 2019, NZMP, a nutrition brand of the Fonterra Co-operative Group formed partnership with Foodspring, a fitness food provider. The partnership is helped company to develop new nutritional product for customers as well as make it available through by using Foodspring resources. Through this company strengthened product portfolio with increased customer base.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for prebiotics for infant formula through expanded model range.

Customization Available: Global Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market

