Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market to Reach US$ 744.4 Mn at CAGR of 7.2% in 2027

“The global pre-filled saline syringes market accounted to US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 744.4 Mn by 2027.” The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing medication errors. In addition, the risk of cross-contamination in multi-dose vials is expected to fuel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005460/

Company Profiles

BD

Cardinal Health

MedXL Inc.

Guerbet Group

Sterisets Medical Products

DBM

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Wolf Medical Inc.

Aquabiliti

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Hospital-acquired infections affect the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Pre-filled saline syringes are designed to reduce hospital-acquired infections, reduce the risk of medication errors, and reduce the risk of catheter damage. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections every year. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, seven patients in the developed countries and ten patients in developing countries get the hospital-acquired infection.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports an average prevalence of 7.1% in European countries. The Centre estimates that 4,131,000 patients are affected by approximately 4,544,100 episodes of healthcare-associated infection every year in Europe. Thus, the increasing prevalence of HAIs is expected to create a demand for disposable medical products such as pre-filled saline syringes, promoting market growth across the world. Thus, the increasing incidences of hospital-acquired infections pose several opportunities for the pre-filled saline syringes market to grow during the forecast period.

Growing Geriatric Population

Medical supplies are widely used for the geriatric population as it assists the healthcare professionals to administer medication/ hormone/ nutrition and others. For instance, cancer is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in aging population that later primarily attributable to various chronic complications. The number of aging people with cancer is increasing due to increased lifespan and the increased prevalence of cancer in the geriatric population worldwide. Pre-filled saline syringes are a regular requirement for cancer patients provides more flexibility while giving them greater control of the disease.

The elderly people are more likely to have cancer than younger people, and the effect of the disease on quality of life is particularly deep in this population. With an increase in the number of geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic diseases has increased. Therefore, the demand for pre-filled saline syringes products is expected to increase in the forecast period.Thus, the growing geriatric population is expected to create a demand for medical disposables, promoting the growth of the pre-filled saline syringes market across the world.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005460/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the pre-filled saline syringes market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pre-filled saline syringes market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.