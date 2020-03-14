Pre-Engineered Building Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth and Opportunities by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Pre-Engineered Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market experienced moderate growth during 2011-2018. Pre-engineered buildings (PEB) are factory-made structures that are transported on the required location for assembling. These buildings comprise structural arrangements with roof and wall coverings that have rigid frames made from steel plates. In addition to this, they are relatively more affordable to construct, fast to erect and can be easily dismantled. Looking forward, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2024.

The pre-engineered building market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructure investments. Moreover, a shift from traditional buildings towards green building has been observed across the globe due to shorter build-time, low labor cost and high standards in terms of strength, quality inspection and cost-efficiency. Apart from this, pre-engineered buildings are well customized and fabricated in accordance with local building codes. Some of the other factors that are impelling the growth of the market include rising penetration of e-commerce, increasing logistics stores in the retail sector and the spurring demand for industrial storage spaces as well as warehouses.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Concrete Structure

• Steel Structure

• Civil Structure

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Industrial sector

• Commercial sector

• Infrastructure sector

• Residential sector

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global pre-engineered building market. Some of the major players in the market are BlueScope Steel, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, Zamil Steel, Nucor, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

