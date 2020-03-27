Powered Surgical Instrument Market Projected to Reach $2,731 million by 2025 – AlloTech, Conmed, Depuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Adeor, Smith, B. Braun, MicroAire

The Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure. It has now become the standard for non-invasive surgeries. Moreover, it not only helps surgeons with consistent performance and functionality but also causes less trauma to tissues and surrounding structures.

The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014057

Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. Depending on power source, the market is categorized into battery-powered instruments, pneumatic instruments, and electric instruments. Based on application, it is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Powered Surgical Instrument Market:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market is provided in the report.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Check for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014057

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Powered Surgical Instrument Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Powered Surgical Instrument Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Powered Surgical Instrument Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market Overview

5.2 Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Powered Surgical Instrument Market

Get Complete Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014057

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.