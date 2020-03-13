Power Tillers Market Analysis-India and Regional Industry Forecast 2019-2024

Description

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Capacity:

1. 6-8 HP

2. 9-12 HP

3. >13 HP

Companies covered in the report are:

1. VST

2. Komco

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition

1.2. Assumptions & Limitation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources

2.2. Forecasting Model

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Analyst’s Insights

3.2. Top Line Market estimation

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Overview

4.1. Product classification

4.2. Market value chain

4.3. Market structure

5. Market Forces

5.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

5.2. Industry Trends

6. Market Outlook by Capacity (Current size & future market estimates)

6.1. 6-8 HP

6.2. 9-12 HP

6.3. >13 HP

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

7.1. Turning the Soil

7.2. Weeding

7.3. Fertilizer and Pesticide

7.4. Creating Trenches

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

8.1. North

8.2. South

8.3. East

8.4. West

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis

9.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)

10.1. VST

10.2. Komco

10.3. Shakti

10.4. KCI

10.5. Honda

10.6. Kirloskar

10.7. Mahindra

