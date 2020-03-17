Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Growth, Segmentation, Demand Analysis, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2023

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America held the largest share of the power over Ethernet solutions market in 2017. The high growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for PoE controllers & ICs due to the presence of a large number of PoE power sourcing equipment as well as powered device manufacturers in North America.

Complete report on Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market report spread across 148 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Industry Key Manufacturers:

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

…..

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs

Powered Device Controllers & ICs.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Others.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions, with sales, revenue, and price of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

