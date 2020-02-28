Power Over Ethernet Device Market Professional Survey Report 2026

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

PoE Network Switches (Power sourcing equipment) is a device such as a switch that provides (or sources) power on the Ethernet cable. The maximum allowed continuous Shipment power per cable in IEEE 802.3af is 15.40 W. A later specification, IEEE 802.3at, offers 25.50 W.

When the device is a switch, it is commonly called an endspan (although IEEE 802.3af refers to it as endpoint). Otherwise, if it’s an intermediary device between a non-PoE capable switch and a PoE device, it’s called a midspan. An external PoE injector is a midspan device.

This report studies the Power Over Ethernet Device market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power Over Ethernet Device market by product type and applications/end industries.

We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Power Over Ethernet Device market can be 2651.99 M USD by 2022. The CAGR of Power Over Ethernet Device is 2.27% from 2017 to 2022.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 40.31% in 2012 and 41.08% in 2016 with a CAGR of 2.21%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 20.34% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 35.51% market share of the Power Over Ethernet Device revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Cisco, Avaya and HP. They respectively with global production market share as 17.35%, 12.72% and 5.44% in 2016.

The global Power Over Ethernet Device market is valued at 2370 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2680 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2017 and 2023.

Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Competitive Landscape:

Herein, the authors of the report identified direct and indirect market competitors as part of an elaborate SWOT analysis to study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats by examining the leading companies in the market. The report also draws an expansive competitive landscape of the global Power Over Ethernet Device market, underlining the leading players in the industry, including:

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

The report also identifies and investigates the emerging market trends, along with key drivers, constraints, and growth prospects existing in the Power Over Ethernet Device industry.

Industry Overview:

The global Power Over Ethernet Device Market report offers a holistic overview of the industry, highlighting relevant information pertaining to the current market scenario and the potential developments in the different sectors of the business.

Market Dynamics:

The authors of the report focus on the key drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and growth prospects in the global Power Over Ethernet Device market.

Regional landscape of the Power Over Ethernet Device Market:

The Power Over Ethernet Device report carefully studies every region of the industry. The regions studied in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Over Ethernet Switch

Power Over Ethernet IP Phone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Government

School

Others

Additionally, the study also includes dedicated sections on production and consumption analysis, key findings, and strategic recommendations, among other aspects.

