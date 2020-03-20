Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Important Changes in Industry Dynamics during 2020-2027

The power management integrated circuit (PMIC), commonly known as power management units or power management ICs, are used to manage and control the power of the system. They are highly efficient, compact, and require lesser space. Most battery operated devices such as smartphones, media players have PMIC installed in them. PMICs are mainly used in consumer electronics, telecommunication, networking, and automotive systems.

The power management integrated circuit market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands for consumer electronics with energy-efficient battery-powered devices. Rising focus on energy harvesting technologies and coupled with high energy cost is further expected to drive the power management integrated circuit market. On the other hand, growing applicability of PMICs for healthcare and telecommunication devices offer symbolic growth opportunities for the players operating in the power management integrated circuit market during the forecast period.

The “Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of power management integrated circuit market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-use, and geography. The global power management integrated circuit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading power management integrated circuit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global power management integrated circuit market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use. Based on product type, the market is segmented as voltage regulator, motor control IC, integrated ASSP PMIC, battery management IC, and others. On the basis of the end-use, the market is segmented as building control, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, wearable electronics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global power management integrated circuit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The power management integrated circuit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting power management integrated circuit market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the power management integrated circuit market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the power management integrated circuit market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from power management integrated circuit market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for power management integrated circuit in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the power management integrated circuit market.

The report also includes the profiles of key power management integrated circuit companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rohm Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Power Management Integrated Circuit Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Power Management Integrated Circuit Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Power Management Integrated Circuit Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

