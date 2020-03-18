Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis

In 2029, the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market Segmentation

The power lawn and garden equipment market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type and application. Based on equipment type, the market has been further classified into mower (riding (garden/turf tractor), non-riding), trimmer & edger (wire blade trimmer, fixed blade trimmer, hedge trimmer), snow thrower/blower (single stage, dual stage), rotary tiller, blower, vacuum, and sweeper, and others (sprayer, sprinkler). By application, the market is further classified into residential and commercial segments.

Geographically, the report classifies the global power lawn and garden equipment market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market: Scope of Study

The report also includes key market indicator in the power lawn and garden equipment market. Porter five force analysis is also included in the report. Value chain Analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the product in the power lawn and garden equipment is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of our research. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global power lawn and garden equipment market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (power lawn and garden equipment provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global power lawn and garden equipment market include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Deere & Company, ECHO INCORPORATED, Husqvarna AB, Kohler Co., Makita Corporation, MTD Products Incorporated, Snow Joe, LLC, Textron Incorporated, and Toro Company.

The global power lawn and garden equipment market is segmented as below:

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market, By Equipment type

Mower Riding (Garden/Turf Tractor) Non-Riding

Trimmer & Edger Wire Blade Trimmer Fixed Blade Trimmer Hedge Trimmer

Snow Thrower/Blower Single Stage Dual Stage

Rotary Tiller

Blower, Vacuum, and Sweeper

Others (Sprayer, Sprinkler)

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Report

The global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.