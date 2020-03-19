POWER BANK MARKET: 2025 BY TECHNOLOGY, APPLICATIONS AND TOP COMPANIES SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, SONY CORPORATION, ANKER

The Global Power Bank Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. Increasing demand for smartphones is main driving factor for the growth of market.

Increasing digitalization, growing demand for smartphone, rising popularity of social channels, improved distribution channel, increasing use of various digital products, growing sales of battery supported electronic products across various region, increasing usage of solar powered power banks are some of the driving factor for the growth of market.

The Global Power Bank market is further segmented into:

• Target Audience

• Key Benefits

• End User

• Geography

The global power bank market is segmented on the basis of charge capacity, product type and distribution channel. The charge capacity market is segmented into portable mobile power bank, ultra-portable mobile power bank, big charge power bank and high charge power bank.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Sony Corporation, Anker, Xiaomi Corporation, and Intex among others.

Emergence of new consumer electronics and growing platform for wireless charging are growing as opportunity for the market growth. Aftermarket counterfeit products turns as main challenge for the market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to possess fastest growth rate owing to increasing sales of battery supported electronics products and presence of major manufacturers in this region are supporting the regional dominance. Power bank market is segmented based on battery type and distribution channel.

