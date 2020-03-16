Poultry Health Market Top Leading Companies Bayer AG, Bimeda, Bioneer, Qiagen, Ceva Animal Health

The Global Poultry Health Market 2020-2026 Industry is a key driving factor for the market is the increase in the consumption of meat. However, shifting consumer preference and stringent government regulation may restrict the market growth in the forecast period.
Key players profiled in the report includes: Bayer AG, Bimeda, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Ceva Animal Health, Inc, Merck & Company, Inc., BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, BioinGentech Biotechnology Company, Bioneer Corporation, Qiagen, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
• Poultry Health Manufactures
• Traders, Importers, and Exporters
• Suppliers and Distributors
• Research and Consulting Firms
• Government and Research Organizations
• Associations and Industry Bodies.
The global poultry health market is primarily segmented based on different drug type, diagnostics, end user, and region.
On the basis of drug type, the market is split into:
• Vaccines
• Anti-Infectives
• Parasiticides
• Feed Additives
• Other Drugs
On the basis of diagnostics, the market is split into:
• Laboratory Testing
• Diagnostic Imaging
• Others
On the basis of end user, the market is split into:
• Pet Companies
• Poultry
• Research Centers
• Others.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.
