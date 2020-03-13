POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook Analysis 2019-2027

The global POU Water Purifiers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this POU Water Purifiers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the POU Water Purifiers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the POU Water Purifiers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the POU Water Purifiers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included as scope of the study to evaluate their long term and short term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the market. Key competitors covered are Eureka Forbes, PureIt, Strauss Water, Panasonic, LG and others.

In this study, we analyze the MENA Water Purifier Market during 2012-2020. We focus on:



Market size and forecast, 2012-2020

Key drivers and developments in POU Water Purifier Market

Key Trends and Developments of MENA Water Purifier Market technologies such as RO,UV and Media

Key Drivers and developments in particular regions such as KSA, UAE, Turkey ,Israel, Egypt, Algeria and Others



Key Geographies Covered

Middle East and North Africa

Other Key Topics

MENA- Water Market, MENA- Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Examples of key Companies Covered

Straus Water, Water Life, LG, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes

Each market player encompassed in the POU Water Purifiers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the POU Water Purifiers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Why Choose POU Water Purifiers Market Report?