Potato Protein Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments by 2026 | PPZ Niechlowie, TEREOS, Omega Protein Corporation, Meelunie B.V., KMC Ingredients, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Potato Protein Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: PPZ Niechlowie, TEREOS, Omega Protein Corporation, Meelunie B.V., KMC Ingredients, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, AKV Langholt, Agrana, ROQUETTE, AGRANA Beteiligungs -AG, Avebe, PEPEES Group, Dutch Protein & Services BV, The Scoular Company, (Qingdao), Sinofood Industrial Co., Limited, Avebe, Kerry Group plc. DuPont, Emsland Group and TechSci Research, among others.

The potato protein market is expected to reach USD 100.07 million by 2025, from USD 72.56 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Potato Protein Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Isolates, Concentrates), By Application {Food & beverages (Meat, Dairy, Confectionery, Processed foods, Beverages, Sports nutrition) Feed}, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Potato Protein Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global potato protein market in the next 8 years.

Potatoes have all nine amino acids but the unseen fact is that the potatoes does not contain adequate amount of all of them to be considered a complete protein. Foods are categorized as sources of complete or incomplete protein. Complete proteins cover a sufficient amount of all nine essential amino acids. Examples of complete proteins include meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, quinoa and soy. So unlike many other plant foods, potatoes are incomplete proteins.

Avebe, an international developer and producer of starch and starch specialties has launched a new potato protein to address consumer trends. Solanic100 is a new potato protein isolate which impeccably fits in with a healthy lifestyle. From to the new FAO references, Solanic100 has a very high protein quality mark. Also, it has high level of essential amino acids and outstanding digestibility. The score is called the digestible indispensable amino acid score (DIAAS). Solanic100 has a DIAAS of 128% based on the adult amino acid reference pattern and that is the highest DIAAS for any plant protein in the market.

In December 2017, a Danish firm, Lihme Protein Solutions (LPS) has developed innovative food protein ingredients and processes for their production, it has also revealed that KMC amba and AKV Langholt will be effective through joint developments and license agreements with the Danish potato starch manufacturers to work together, develop and commercialize functional food proteins from potato fruit juice which is a by-product of potato starch.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in vegan population

Consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products

Nutritional profile of potato proteins

High production costs

Limited consumption of potato protein in the food and feed industries

