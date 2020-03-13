Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market 2020-2026 Growth Prospects || Analyzed by Top Key Players – XEDA International, JBT, AgroFresh, Syngenta, Bayer AG, DuPont;

With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business. Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. So, gain thorough analysis of the Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report.

Global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in demand of exotic fruits & vegetables is the major factor for the growth of the market. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market are DECCO – UPL, Pace International, LLC, XEDA International, JBT, AgroFresh, Syngenta, Bayer AG, DuPont, Nufarm Americas Inc., FMC Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Global Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market

Post-harvest treatment for vegetables, fresh fruit and roots is done for minimizing the quantity of weight loss after harvesting fruits and vegetables and it offer the good quality of food to the end consumer. This treatment offers protection and encourages the global fruit and vegetable business. At present, manufacturing and consumption of vegetables and fresh fruit is rising internationally.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) the total production value of the global fresh market was 1.245 trillion USD in 2014. However, about 40% of food production is unexploited in developing countries at consumer levels and retail; these values did not enlarge in developing countries whereas 40% of food manufacturing is wasted at the processing time. Similarly, approximately 45% of vegetables and root crop fruit are wasted, representative the maximum wastage rate.

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market Drivers

Rising need for post-harvest protection as a result of post-harvest losses of fruits & vegetables which will boost the market growth

Growing demand for exotic fruits & vegetables driving the growth of market

Rising global fresh fruits & vegetables industry will be fueling the market

Rising awareness and need for the post-harvest losses is boosting the growth of the market

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations in Europe will restrict the growth of the market

Lack of efficient infrastructure for post-harvest mechanisms in developing regions will hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding losses after harvest is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market : By Type

Cleaners

Ethylene Blockers

Fungicides

Coatings

Sanitizers

Sprout Inhibitors

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market : By Application

Vegetables

Fruits

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market: Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market

In February 2019, AgroFresh had received newer registration approvals for Harvista SC and LandSpring WP for expansion of technologies into international market. This new pre harvesting technology offers early growth stage, loss reduction and provides food with good quality

In July 2018, Nufarm Americas, Inc., announced approval of post-harvest cotton destruction tool for Texas growers. Nufarm Americas, Inc. had received registration approvals for Duplosan herbicide for protection of cotton crop. This will increase the production of crop and provides high quality crop

Competitive Analysis: Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market

Global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

