Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Regions, Segments, Demand Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast by 2025

The Global Positron Emission Tomography Scanners market is increasing occurrences of chronic disorders and rising penetration of PET machines is expected to drive the growth of the Global Positron Emission Tomography Scanners market.

Rising demand for advanced diagnostic techniques, increased application of positron emission tomography scanner in various medical practices, such as oncology are some of the factors expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Introduction of technological advanced PET scanners which provide increased granularity in imaging, huge storage capacity and high efficiency in the process, are factors anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Short life-span of the scanner, high cost associated with the product and low supply of radiopharmaceuticals are some factors that can restrain the Global Positron Emission Tomography Scanners market growth over the forecast period.

By type, the Global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented into full ring pet scanners and partial ring pet scanners. The full ring PET scanner dominates the product type segment in the Global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market.

By application, the Global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. Oncology application segment is anticipated to project a highest share in the Global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market.

North-America has the highest share in the Global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market owing to the boost in medical tourism industry in the region as huge number of patients come from different countries for various treatment.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Neusoft Corporation, and United Imaging.

Global Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

