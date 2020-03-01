Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2025

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8706?source=atm

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners as well as some small players.

Market segmentation

The global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented by Product Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners); by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others); by Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate); by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan).

Full Ring PET Scanners segment likely to dominate the market through 2026

The Full Ring PET Scanners product type segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by the end of 2016. The Full Ring PET Scanners segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,197.0 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The Partial Ring PET scanners product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Oncology application segment expected to be the most lucrative market segment

The Oncology application segment was valued at US$ 783.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 1,219.2 Mn by 2026 end. The Cardiology application segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 79.8 Mn between 2015 and 2026.

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment expected to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market

The Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. The Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 29.4% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end.

Hospitals end user segment expected to hold maximum revenue share by 2026

The Hospitals end user segment was valued at US$ 322.7 Mn in 2015 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 493.6 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The PET Centres end user segment was valued at US$ 221.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 421.0 Mn by the end of 2026.

North America to continue its dominance in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market through 2026

The North America market is estimated to account for 42.2% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. In 2015, this market dominated the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and was valued at US$ 382.0 Mn. The market is expected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period to reach US$ 631.9 Mn by 2026 end. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 220.2 Mn by 2026 end.

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market leaders are diversifying their product portfolio and entering new markets to consolidate their brand value and market positioning

General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Major players in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market are focussing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8706?source=atm

Important Key questions answered in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8706?source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.