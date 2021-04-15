Portable Tools Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2029

Global Portable Tools Market Outlook

Players in the industrial automation and equipment industry continue to face an environment that remains hyper-competitive. Evolution in end-user demand is influencing players in the industrial automation and equipment landscape to optimize their manufacturing process. Sluggishness in the oil & gas industry, muted growth in automotive sales, and stagnancy in the agriculture sector have posed challenges to players in the recent past.

With the increase in oil rigs and natural gas projects being quoted, various companies are making reinvestments, to either cater requirement of preventative maintenance or for generating a better ROI. Investing in infrastructure development remains a top priority for the industrial automation and equipment companies, with improvements in energy- and operational-0efficiency gaining center stage.

Continuous advances are witnessed in the progressive integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), along with the evolution of business systems for handling real-time transaction processing. Building blocks are being offered by innovators, designed specifically for accomplishing the aim of ‘connected enterprise’. New intelligent nodes, operating at the network edge for improving efficiency and performance of manufacturing processes, are offered by rapid propagation of technologies & concepts associated with Internet of Things (IoT).

A major challenge encountered by the global industrial automation and equipment industry is absence of multi-vendor application portability. Innovation is stifled without open ecosystems offering portable applications to vendor platforms. On account of this, non-traditional suppliers have embarked on launching next-generation products that are embedded with IoT software.

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Standard Report Structure Executive Summary Market Definition Macro-economic analysis Parent Market Analysis Market Overview Forecast Factors Segmental Analysis and Forecast Regional Analysis Competition Analysis

Target Audience Production Companies Suppliers Channel Partners Marketing Authorities Subject Matter Experts Research Institutions Financial Institutions Market Consultants Government Authorities

Specific Report Inputs

In case of portable tools, the market is witnessing a steady growth due to expansion in manufacturing and availability of the tools. There is also a growing trend of DIY products that has encouraged people towards owning portable tools. However, automation and price fluctuations may still impact the market to a great extent. All such dynamics are being closely observed to get an idea of the future forecast for portable tools market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of every aspect surrounding the products involved in portable tools market and the demand supply chain of every portable tool available in the global market.

Market Taxonomy By Product Categories Hand Tools Power tools Garage Tools Lighting Tools Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

By End-Use Industrial Manufacturing Industry Construction Industry Commercial (Repair shops, etc.) Household & DIY

By Sales Channel Distributor Sales Retail Outlets Online Sales

By Region North America Latin America Europe South East Asia and Pacific Middle East and Africa China Japan

