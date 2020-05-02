Portable Lighting Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Portable Lighting Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Portable Lighting Market”.

Maglite, Dorcy, Kang Mingsheng, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, Energizer, Ocean’s King, DP Lighting, SureFire, Taigeer, Fenix, Twoboys, Pelican, Nite Ize, Petzl, Jiage, Streamlight, Nextorch, Nitecore, Olight, Wolf Eyes, Browning, Princeton.

According to this study, over the next five years the Portable Lighting market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2945.4 million by 2025, from $ 2406 million in 2019.

Market Overview

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management.

Key Market Trends

Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017.

In the applications, the Outdoor used Portable Lights is projected to lead in relative market share of the global consumption volume with 48.51% in 2017. The Industrial application will increase at the CAGR of 4.81% in the use of Portable Lights. The Residential Portable Lights will increase at the CAGR of 4.28% in the use of Portable Lights

The Portable Lighting market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Portable Lighting Market on the basis of Types are

Flashlights, Headlamps, Area lights/lanterns, Bicycle lights, Others

In 2019, Flashlights accounted for a major share of 47% in the global Portable Lighting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 89.72 (M Units) by 2024 from 73.16 (M Units) in 2019.

On The basis Of Application, the Global Portable Lighting Market is Segmented into

Outdoor, Industrial, Residential, Others

In Portable Lighting market, Outdoor segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 84.05 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.79% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Portable Lighting will be promising in the Outdoor field in the next couple of years.

Regions Are covered By Portable Lighting Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Portable Lighting market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Portable Lighting market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

