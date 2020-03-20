Portable Gas Detection Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2026

In this report, the global Portable Gas Detection market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Portable Gas Detection market report include:

companies profiled in the global portable gas detection equipment market include Honeywell International Inc., MSA, Riken Keiki Co., Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Dragerwerk, Halma Plc, Trolex Ltd., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global portable gas detection market has been segmented as follows

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Product Type

Wearable

Non-wearable (Sniffer)

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Gas Type

Combustible

Oxygen

Toxic

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Application

Single Gas

Multiple Gas

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Industry

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building/ Construction

Wastewater Treatment

Fire Services

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Others (Utilities & General Industry)

Global Portable Gas Detection Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



