Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) market is segmented by product type and end use.

The Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) market study outlines key regions and prominent players in the global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Group

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Axiall Corporation

Mexichem S.A.B.

KEM one

Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical

Footwear

Packaging

Others

