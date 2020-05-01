polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until | polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market are ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma, KEM ONE, Westlake Chemical Corporation

The Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents an entire assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Delivering the key insights concerning this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the newest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market are ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma, KEM ONE, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Chemson Group, PolyOne Corporation, Aiscondel Laminados S.A., Arkema and Chemplast Sanmar Limited among others.

Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 125.98 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Owing to a wide range of applications in the household, commercial and industrial sectors drives the market growth

Increasing disposable income in emerging economies of Brazil, China and India is driving the market growth

Increasing application of PVC in consumer and electrical & electronic industries acts as a driver for the growth of this market

Increase in use of un-plasticized PVC in place of wood used in window frames and sills can act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Recent economic slowdown has affected automotive and construction markets in the U.S. & Canada is hampering the market growth

Changing demand-supply spectrum owing to strengthening of regulations in Asia-Pacific region is restricting the growth of this market

Global environmental concerns such as carbon emission and global warming also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

By Product Type

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

Low-Smoke PVC

Chlorinated PVC

By Stabilizer Type

Calcium-based Stabilizers

Lead-based Stabilizers

Tin-based Stabilizers

Barium Based Stabilizers

Others

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Film & Sheets

Wire & Cables

Bottles

Profiles

Hoses & Tubing

Others

By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Shintech Louisiana, LLC invested $1.49 billion so that they can develop a new chlor alkali and vinyl chloride monomer production facility and further expand the PVC manufacturing facilities in Plaquemine so that they meet the growing demand in the market

In October 2017, Aurora Plastics, LLC acquired S&E Specialty Polymers of Lunenburg, Massachusetts. It will help the company to expand its PVC business and offer high quality PVC products and will able to offer best quality of PVC products in the industry

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market report comprises of all the crucial market parameters and hence it can be used for your business. Furthermore, complete company profiles covered in this report also explains what recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are taking place by the numerous key players and brands in the market.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

