Polysilicon Market : In-depth Polysilicon Market Research Report 2019-2025

Polysilicon Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Polysilicon market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Polysilicon is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Polysilicon market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Polysilicon market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Polysilicon market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Polysilicon industry.

Polysilicon Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Polysilicon market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Polysilicon Market:

manufacturers of solar PV modules are focusing on technological advancements in order to gain a high conversation rate and high efficiency in solar cells. Mono-based solar PV installations across the globe are expected to register a relatively high growth rate as compared to multi-based polysilicon solar PV installations, owing to their high efficiency, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for the solar grade polysilicon market. However, the antidumping and countervailing duties imposed by China and the U.S. governments on polysilicon and solar panels have hampered the growth of the polysilicon market. Despite this, the government of China is enormously investing in the development of the solar industry, which in turn is expected to drive the China polysilicon market and provide impetus for the growth of domestic polysilicon manufacturers.

China dominates the polysilicon market and India is tipped to be a high growth market by the end of the forecast period

From a regional perspective, the polysilicon market is dominated by China in terms of production and consumption. It is expected that the polysilicon market in China is projected to witness relatively healthy growth over the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the rising government investments in the solar industry and significant growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry in China. Moreover, the India polysilicon market is estimated to register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of consumption, SEA and India, together, are estimated to hold over 27% of the polysilicon market in 2018. However, the detrimental impact of antidumping and countervailing duty on the North America polysilicon market will slow down the growth of the market during the initial forecast years.

Key Players

Some of the players reported in this study on the global polysilicon market include Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Ltd., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited., TBEA Co. Ltd, REC Silicon ASA., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials corporation, Hanwha Chemical Co., Ltd, Asia Silicon, Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies and Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, among others. Moreover, polysilicon manufacturers have been channelizing efforts towards strengthening their production capacity volumes and focusing on specific regions for the same to cater to regional markets. This is expected to positively impact the polysilicon market in the near future.

