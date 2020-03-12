Polyphenols Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, Swot Analysis and Forecast to 2029

The global Polyphenols market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyphenols market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 The business intelligence study of the Polyphenols market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyphenols market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyphenols market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The report presents a detailed profile of the key players in the market such as Naturex, Indena S.P.A., Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities, Frutarom Ltd., Martin Bauer Group, and Diana Naturals. Naturex led the competitive hierarchy of the global polyphenols market, with a market share of about 35%. The market is highly concentrated, with the next two players following Naturex accounting for 45% of the market between them, resulting in a market share of 80% for the top three players.

Segmentation by Application

Functional foods

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Others (coloring agents and cosmetics)

Segmentation by Product

Apple

Green tea

Grape seed

Others (cocoa, pomegranate, and olive)

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

