Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Prominent Key Players, Gross Margins, Volume Analysis by 2026 | Evonik Industries AG, Tri-Chem Industries, AkzoNobel N.V

Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Polymerized Asphalt Cement market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Polymerized Asphalt Cement market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Evonik Industries AG, Tri-Chem Industries, AkzoNobel N.V, DuPont de Nemours, Honeywell International, Huntsman International, Kao Corporation, ArrMaz, The Arkema Group . Conceptual analysis of the Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Polymerized Asphalt Cement market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Polymerized Asphalt Cement industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Polymerized Asphalt Cement market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Polymerized Asphalt Cement market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Polymerized Asphalt Cement market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Polymerized Asphalt Cement market:

Key players:

Evonik Industries AG, Tri-Chem Industries, AkzoNobel N.V, DuPont de Nemours, Honeywell International, Huntsman International, Kao Corporation, ArrMaz, The Arkema Group

By the product type:

Polymer Polymer Modified Asphalt

Synthetic Resin Modified Asphalt

By the end users/application:

Road Construction

Road Paving

Airport Runaway

Parking Lots

Roofing

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polymerized Asphalt Cement

1.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polymer Polymer Modified Asphalt

1.2.3 Synthetic Resin Modified Asphalt

1.3 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Road Paving

1.3.4 Airport Runaway

1.3.5 Parking Lots

1.3.6 Roofing

1.3.7 Other

1.3 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Size

1.4.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production

3.4.1 North America Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production

3.5.1 Europe Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polymerized Asphalt Cement Business

7.1 Evonik Industries AG

7.1.1 Evonik Industries AG Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Evonik Industries AG Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tri-Chem Industries

7.2.1 Tri-Chem Industries Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tri-Chem Industries Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AkzoNobel N.V

7.3.1 AkzoNobel N.V Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AkzoNobel N.V Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DuPont de Nemours

7.4.1 DuPont de Nemours Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DuPont de Nemours Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Honeywell International

7.5.1 Honeywell International Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Honeywell International Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huntsman International

7.6.1 Huntsman International Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huntsman International Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kao Corporation

7.7.1 Kao Corporation Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kao Corporation Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ArrMaz

7.8.1 ArrMaz Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ArrMaz Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 The Arkema Group

7.9.1 The Arkema Group Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 The Arkema Group Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polymerized Asphalt Cement

8.4 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Distributors List

9.3 Polymerized Asphalt Cement Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

